TD Bank Names New England Regional President

TD Bank has named Sheryl McQuade to be its regional president of New England metro, a new role that the bank said would let it better serve the New England states as one team.

McQuade will lead consumer, small business, commercial, and middle-market banking and lending services in New England, TD Bank said in a statement. The bank has about 310 branches and nearly 2,900 employees in New England, according to the statement

McQuade joined TD in 2019 as regional president of the Northern New England metro. She had previously been with the former United Bank.

“Sheryl’s leadership, passion and strong focus on customers and colleagues has helped TD gain market share and attract talent in her three years at the bank, including during the significant challenges of the pandemic,” Chris Giamo, head of commercial banking, said in the statement. “TD is committed to New England and our operations in the region, and Sheryl will lead our market teams to further success.”

TD Bank said it has more than 100 years of history in New England. TD Bank was the top ranked retail bank for deposits in Maine and New Hampshire as of June 30 and ranked fourth in Massachusetts, according to FDIC data. The bank said it gave more than $6 million in community grants and sponsorships in New England in 2022 and is a sponsor of the TD Garden in Boston.

“New England is vital to TD’s success and Sheryl’s leadership will continue to inspire our teams to operate with a relentless focus on our customers,” Ernie Diaz, head of U.S. consumer distribution, U.S. wealth and TD auto finance, said in the statement. “This move will allow our teams to draw on deeper expertise and experience to deliver even better banking in the region.”

McQuade has more than 30 years of banking experience in Connecticut and Massachusetts. She has worked in commercial and middle-market banking, consumer banking, credit risk management and retail branch development within New England at Bank of America, Fleet Bank and Berkshire Bank.

McQuade is on the board of directors of the Granite YMCA and the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association.