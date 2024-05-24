The B&T Daily: May 24, 2024

Downtown Offices Trade for $36M: A downtown Boston property anchored by Atrius Health medical offices has been acquired by an alternative investment manager for 24 percent below its previous trade.

The seller, German investor KanAm Grund, paid $48 million for the 10-story, 52,337-square-foot building in 2021.

What else is on tap today?

An Art-Full Development: Developers have completed construction of The Smith No. 99, a 304-unit complex that promotes one of Boston’s most extensive amenity packages including a two-story roof deck and private business conference rooms.

Mortgage Rates Fall for Third Week: The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped this week to just below 7 percent for the first time since mid April, a modest boost for home shoppers navigating the housing market.

Senate Tolling Debate Unstoppable: Sen. Jacob Oliveira counted the dollar bills first, eight of them. Then he moved onto the dimes, eight coins clanking Thursday morning onto his desk in the Senate Chamber.

Who Gave Back: Somerville-based ­­Naveo Credit Union said it collected “nearly 100” books as part of an annual statewide book drive organized by the Cooperative Credit Union Association to benefit homeless children.

Top Home Sales: Your weekly look at the most expensive houses and condos in Massachusetts.

