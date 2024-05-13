The Personnel File – No. 367

BayCoast Bank

Swansea’s BayCoast Bank announced promotions for three executives to first vice president: head of business development and acquisitions David A. Hutchinson, head of strategic initiatives Kevin J. Briggs and associate general counsel Casey N. Brouthers.

The bank also announced the promotion of Nancy L. Silva to senior vice president of operations.

Catalano Architects

Catalano Architects, based in Boston, announced the promotion of three staff to principals: Elena Stancheva, Kerri Byrne and Garrett Avery.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank, based in Worcester, has hired Corey Niswender as its new vice president, digital product manager.

Country Bank

Country Ban, based in Ware, announced Thomas Dufault will lead its retail lending department as a senior vice president.

The bank also said it has hired Michael DeMarco to its commercial lending team in Worcester.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced Kara Echols has been promoted to human resources officer.

FamilyAid

FamilyAid, a Boston-based nonprofit serving families facing homelessness, has named Dr. Anil Khurana, Rebecca Moniri and Jeffrey Tengel to its board of directors. Khurana is the founding executive director of the Baratta Center for Global Business and Research Professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Moniri is the senior vice president and global head of client administration at State Street. Tengel is the CEO of Rockland Trust.

Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union recently announced the hiring of Easthampton resident Lee Craig as its senior vice president and CFO. In addition, the bank announced the appointment of Joseph Baker to Greylock’s volunteer supervisory committee. Baker is vice president of finance and administration with Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Kathie O’Neil to branch manager of its Kellogg Street branch in Pittsfield.

Hancock Assoc.

Hancock Assoc., an engineering and surveying firm based in Danvers, announced senior project manager John Noonan is retiring. Noonan has been with the company since it bought his firm, Noonan & McDowell, in 2018.

In addition, the company said Jeffrey S. Hofmann has joined the firm as a senior project manager based in its Newburyport office.

JM Electrical

JM Electrical, a Boston-based electrical contractor, announced the promotion of Steve Matin to project manager.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Massachusetts regional president Grace Lee has been appointed to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s executive committee.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust has promoted three: Melanie Sauvageau to first vice president of deposit operations and eBanking, Robert Courtemanche to vice president of bank administration and Anne Marie Gaskins to the manager of the eBanking department.

Simon Property Group

Major national mall landlord Simon Property Group announced it named Amy Sullivan as the director of marketing and business development for Braintree’s South Shore Plaza mall. She previously worked at WFXT Boston 25 News as director of strategic partnerships and executive producer.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, based in Wakefield, has hired David J. Rufo as a senior mortgage originator in its retail banking department. Previously he was a Guaranteed Rate branch manager.

Touchstone Closing

Andover real estate law firm Touchstone Closing announced Emily Corcoran has joined the practice as a partner and Katie K. Frazier, Noelle A. Rossini and Nadine R. Moujahed have joined the firm as attorneys.

Winchester Savings Bank

Winchester Savings Bank announced a new member has been appointed to its board of trustees: Edward Merritt, a former president and CEO of Mt. Washington Bank and an executive vice president at the former East Boston Savings Bank once it acquired Mt. Washington Bank.