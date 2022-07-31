This Month in History: Boston’s First MLS Founded

What: Boston’s First MLS Founded

When: August 1955

Where: Boston

If you wanted to buy or sell a home in Greater Boston before the summer of 1955, you were in for a struggle. The Boston Globe’s real estate editor at the time described buyers “hot-footing it from one broker to another” and sellers facing a “monotonous task” of calling one broker after another to get their property exposure across the region.

A small group of Greater Boston Real Estate Board members banded together to form a multiple listings service in August 1955 amid the great, post-World War II suburban building boom. Instead of today’s computerized database, listings were delivered to real estate offices in catalogues – whose delivery was sometimes the job of an office’s most junior agent.

First launched in Canton and Malden, more than $500,000 worth of properties had been listed on the service by December. The Globe’s real estate editor Paul F. Kneeland calculated the average sale price for the first 157 homes listed was $13,764.

“Both Buyers and Sellers throughout the country are finding that he modern, streamlined Multiple Listing Service method of buying and selling Real Estate saves them time, effort and money.”

— from a full-page Massachusetts Real Estate Association ad touting the new MLS in the April 8, 1956 edition of the Boston Sunday Globe

