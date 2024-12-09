Top Senator Says It’s End of Line for Boston Tax Bill

Boston Sen. Nick Collins delayed action on a controversial property tax bill for the third straight session Monday, in the process slamming a “campaign of fear and manipulation” behind the measure.

After twice preventing action on the time-sensitive proposal last week, Collins kept it in limbo by again moving to lay the bill on the table, which automatically delays consideration the next session, which is Thursday.

Collins said from the Senate floor that property tax valuation data the state Department of Revenue certified last week show that the proposed temporary shift was negotiated based on “false information.”

“Now we know the sky isn’t falling, and the campaign of fear and manipulation that took place and continues to take place is a farce,” Collins said.