Two Century 21 Offices Jump Ship for Senné

Boston-based real estate brokerage and investment firm Senné is getting 51 new agents by absorbing an Arlington and a Cambridge brokerage.

The two additions join the company’s outfits in Wayland, New York City and Washington, D.C. and bring the company’s headcount up to 150. The sale price was not disclosed.

Both brokerages were owned by Century 21 broker Steve Savarese, who will join Senné as a senior associate focusing his time “on a select client list.”

“Senné represents a true opportunity for us to create and provide better service to our clients and agents as we grow. Senné is committed to and cares about our clients and our agents. This decision occurs after much deliberation and critical thinking of all the major residential real estate players in the marketplace. I feel that they are the right fit, company and most importantly, culture wise. I am not going anywhere, and am excited to work with all aspects of the Senné business,” Savarese said in a statement.

The Arlington office, at 75 Park Ave. in the Arlington Heights neighborhood, was formerly Century 21 Adams. Founded in 1989, the brokerage and its agents have won numerous awards from Century 21 over the years.

The Cambridge office, at 1675 Massachusetts Ave. between Porter and Harvard squares, has been in business since 1991, and was acquired by Century 21 Adams in 2010. The brokerage handles both residential sales and leasing, according to its website.

“Senné has always been built on a commitment to our clients. We are excited to welcome an amazing group of talented, like-minded associates to our team. Adding these two offices to the fold will help us continue our mission to provide the best possible, high-quality real estate work to our clients. The history and great work Steve and his team bring to Senné is to be celebrated, and we are excited to watch them continue to grow,” President and CEO William Senné said in a statement.