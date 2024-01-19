Winstanley Sells Fall River Retail Property for $13M

A Stop & Shop Supermarket-occupied retail plaza in Fall River was sold to a company that specializes in tax-advantaged 1031 exchanges.
ExchangeRight Net Lease paid $13.15 million for the 71,000-square-foot supermarket at 501 Rodman St.
The Pasadena, California firm invests in net-leased properties backed by investment-grade corporations and value-add retail portfolios.
CBRE’s Nat Heald and Jordana Rice Roet represented the sellers, Concord-based Winstanley Enterprises and Surrey Equities.
Developed in 1997, the property is located in a trade area with nearly 135,000 people living within a 5-mile radius, according to CBRE research.