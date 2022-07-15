Wu Names Urban Design Pick

A landscape architect at Sasaki is Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s choice for the newly-created deputy chief of urban design position.

Diana Fernandez Bibeau will work with the Boston Planning and Development Agency and other city departments to review projects’ design with an emphasis on sustainability and walkability, Wu’s office announced today.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Bibeau graduated from Temple University and worked as a landscape architect and designer in Philadelphia before joining Sasaki.

“Diana is a dynamic problem solver and inclusive designer with years of experience working to reimagine how our built environment can reflect and empower our communities,” Wu said in a statement.

Bibeau’s projects at Sasaki include designs for new parks and trails along the Hoosic River in North Adams, according to the firm’s web site.