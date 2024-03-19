Wu: Still No Kraft Group Outreach on Everett Stadium

The MBTA’s plans for a Silver Line extension running past the proposed New England Revolution stadium site in Everett hasn’t diminished Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s concerns about the project’s potential burdens.

The 25,000-seat MLS stadium would not include on-site parking for fans, and Boston officials anticipate that many would use public transit including the existing Sullivan Square station’s bus and Orange Line routes to travel to and from games.

“It is looking like the impacts of transportation access and the way that it’s fronted will be almost entirely on the city of Boston, so we’re looking forward to learning more at some point,” Wu said, adding that the Kraft Group has not yet contacted her to discuss the stadium plan.

An MBTA report released this month recommended extending the SL3 bus rapid transit line from Chelsea to Boston’s Sullivan Square, using a route running down a to-be-built dedicated busway along Broadway in Everett, past the potential stadium site.

Wynn Resorts acquired the 43-acre Constellation Energy power plant property for $25 million in March 2023 and is partnering with the Kraft Group on the project, which requires legislative approval to lift zoning restrictions on waterfront property.

In November, the Wu administration objected to the city being left out of the negotiations with local officials about the potential soccer stadium, including a community benefits agreement negotiated with the city of Everett.

“There is city of Boston land in the parcel they are talking about, so we will be involved to some extent,” Wu told Banker & Tradesman following a ribbon-cutting for 2Life Communities’ latest Brighton development Monday. “Sometimes it’s portrayed as Boston trying to overreach into a different area that is outside our jurisdiction.”

A handful of parcels on both sides of Alford Street are located within the city of Boston’s boundaries, including a 3-acre section of the power plant property at 173 Alford St. Other small parcels along Alford Street are owned by the city of Boston and the state, according to assessors’ records.

In January, Gov. Maura Healey announced support for the project as an “important economic development opportunity for the region and state.”

Although funding for every part of the the Silver Line extension has yet to be determined, with the T currently pursuing federal grants among other sources, Everett Mayor Carlo DiMaria welcomed the MBTA’s recommended route. The city is in the midst of a decade-long development boom including the Encore Boston Harbor casino, thousands of apartments in the transforming industrial section known as the Commercial Triangle, and The Davis Cos.’ recent acquisition of the nearly 100-acre ExxonMobil tank farm property for a mixed-use redevelopment..

The soccer stadium project hinges in part upon removal of a designated port area for the property, a state zoning restriction designed to preserve waterfront areas for maritime uses.

Owners and communities that argue a property is no longer suitable for maritime uses typically go through a regulatory process overseen by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management.

The Conservation Law Foundation denounced The Kraft Group’s decision to bypass the normal process and seek legislative approval as an attempt to replace a public review with backroom dealmaking.

A stand-alone bill filed in the current session is now under review by legislators. The Kraft Group did not respond to a message seeking comment.