130-Acre Braintree Site Marketed for Biomanufacturing Tenants

A 130-acre site near the Braintree-Weymouth line would become a new biomanufacturing hub under plans by a Hingham developer.

The recently approved Banner Park project would kick off with a pair of 163,000-square-foot industrial buildings, representing one of the largest contiguous light manufacturing or cGMP developments on the South Shore, according to developers Onshore Properties.

Colliers Boston Senior Vice President Caleb Hudak and Colliers’ southwest suburban team represents the developers in leasing.

“Banner Park will help support a growing demand for first-class warehousing and high-tech manufacturing across a broad range of Boston’s leading industries,” Hudak said in a statement.

Onshore Properties bought the 130-acre campus on Braintree’s Columbian Street in December. The project will include an initial phase of two 163,000-square-foot buildings including 40-foot clear heights with 19 loading docks and 560 vehicle parking spaces. The site has the ability to support a renewable energy microgrid.