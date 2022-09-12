19-Story Apartment Tower Proposed in Fenway

A 19-story apartment tower in the Fenway is one of the first proposals subject to Boston’s new requirements seeking details on the diversity of project teams.

Boston-based Tremont Asset Management proposes a 157-unit apartment tower totaling 142,810 square feet, including a 14-story addition to the existing five-story apartment building at 409 Huntington Ave.

In August, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the Boston Planning and Development Agency will require developers of projects exceeding 20,000 square feet to disclose women- and minority-owned businesses in their project teams.

According to a project notification form submitted to the BPDA last week, Tremont Asset Management is a majority woman-owned firm and in the process of obtaining state WBE certification. Other women- and minority-owned members of the project team include Park Property management, law firm Prince Lobel & Tye, Niche Engineering and Sustainability Consulting.

Developers also said they have agreed to donate $1 million to Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology and establish an “externship” program in which the project’s general contractor will provide paid placements for up to 12 BFIT students each semester during construction.

Designed by Cube3 architects of Lawrence, the 223-foot-tall structure would include 50 underground parking spaces served by an automated system and 2.300 square feet of retail space fronting on Huntington Avenue.

The project will require variances from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal for use, height, floor area ratio, setbacks and off-street parking.

Tremont Asset Management, led by Samuel Slater, has been active in Quincy mutlifamily development projects including plans for a 204-unit tower at 1469 Hancock St.