$215M Apartment Tower Approved in Allston

A $215 million apartment complex will replace an Allston warehouse under development plans approved for a joint venture of Houston-based Hines and Calare Properties of Framingham.

The development team submitted plans in spring 2023 for the 350,500-square-foot complex on a 2.2-acre site overlooking the former Beacon Park rail yard.

The complex will include sections ranging from 7 to 16 stories. The project reserves 54 of the 318 units for households earning 50 to 70 percent of area median income, representing 17 percent of the total. The plans include 89 parking spaces and retain 67 percent of the site as open space.

The project will include all-electric building systems and a Passive House building envelope, Stantec Principal Tamara Roy told the Boston Planning & Development Agency board of directors.

At its monthly meeting Thursday, the board approved four development projects totaling 420 units, including the Allston tower. Of the 420 units OK’d, 232 are income-restricted units.

An auto body shop and junkyard at 257 Washington St. in Dorchester will be replaced by a 4-story, 48-unit residential building in a project by Volnay Capital of South Boston.

In East Boston, developer Nicholas Yebba received approval for a 28-unit development on a seven-parcel site at 9 Geneva St., replacing an auto body shop and single-family home.

In Jamaica Plain, the 147-unit Forbes Building at 539-551 Centre St. will be renovated including construction of a new facade and mechanical systems.

And a vacant building at 157 Humboldt Ave. and 76 Waumbeck St. in Dorchester will become an all-affordable housing complex containing 26 units. The project is a joint venture of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Nuestra Comunidad Development Corp.