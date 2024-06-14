Community Good Works

BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate and Robert Paul Properties

Greater Boston and Cape Cod brokerages BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate and Robert Paul Properties, both part of Commonwealth Realty Group, raised $103,000 to support the Sunshine Kids Foundation for children facing cancer at a second annual fundraiser evening at the Chatham Bars Inn.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank gave $9,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Eight outstanding high school seniors were recognized with a $1,000 scholarship each and two seniors from the Bank’s High School Banking Programs were awarded a $500 scholarship each to support their respective college educations.

The bank also announced a $5,500 donation to sponsor a pair of scoreboards for the Gibbs Little League team’s field in Sterling.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank presented a $20,000 donation to The Neighborhood Developers, a nonprofit affordable housing developer and community development corporation based in Chelsea. Funds were collected as part of ECSB’s annual Spring Appeal campaign, and were combined with a matching gift from the bank to hit the total donation amount.

KeyBank

One hundred and fifty of KeyBank’s Massachusetts and Connecticut staff donated their time recently for a half-day of community service at 16 nonprofits and other community organizations. The two Massachusetts service projects were:

Nueva Esperanza, Holyoke – cleaned and organized toy donations

Open Pantry Community Services, Springfield – sorted and organized food donations

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Rollstone Bank & Trust donated $7,500 to match the same amount raised to benefit the Noah Gray Football Clinic, founded by Gardner native Gray, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and provided to football programs at the Ayer-Shirley, Gardner, Leominster, Lunenburg, Narragansett and Oakmont high schools.