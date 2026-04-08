290 Apartments and Townhouses Proposed at Leicester Golf Course

A development partnership submitted plans to build apartment buildings and townhouses on a central Massachusetts golf course that closed last year.

The Leicester Country Club at 1430 Main St. closed permanently in 2025. Kelleher & Sadowsky brokered the sale of the property on behalf of the sellers, managing owners Melissa and Chuck Bois of Hopkinton and their limited partners, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported last year.

DW Capital of Arlington and TD Development of Plymouth now are seeking approval for 192 housing units in four buildings, 98 townhouse-style residences and 50,000 square feet of commercial space, according to application materials submitted to Leicester officials.

The 201-acre site off Route 9 includes an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and maintenance facilities and a single-family home.

Under Leicester’s zoning bylaws, mixed-used developments are required to include a commercial component. The housing portion would be built as part of the first phase of the project.

“Given the nature of current market conditions, a final end user for the commercial component of this project has not been determined,” developers stated in a submission to the Leicester Planning Board, asking that detailed designs for the commercial space be submitted after construction of the housing has started.

The project would include 483 parking spaces.

The proposal is subject to special permit approval of the Leicester Planning Board, which is scheduled to review the project on April 21.

The Leicester project is the latest acquisition of golf courses in Massachusetts for housing and other purposes.

In March, Stonehill College announced it has agreed to purchase the 150-acre Easton Golf Club at 265 Purchase St., but maintain it as a “semi-private venue” club.

Developer Mark O’Hagan of MCO & Associates received approval through Chapter 40B affordable housing law for a $100 million cluster style development on a portion of the former Stow Acres Country Club.