338 Apartments Proposed at Allston Studio Property

Nordblom Co. submitted plans for 338 apartments in an Allston neighborhood that’s attracted a who’s who of local developers seeking to update commercial sites with mixed-use and multifamily projects.

The redevelopment plan for the 2-acre site at 83 Leo Birmingham Parkway includes 338 apartments in an 8-story, 341,500-square-foot building.

The Burlington-based developer acquired the property in March for $11.1 million from media conglomerate Audacy, which had a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan approved in February.

The property includes a transmission tower and a 39,000-square-foot building that includes studios of radio stations Magic WEEI, WMJX, WWBX and WGBG.

In a project notification form submitted to the Boston Planning Department, developers proposed 57 income-restricted units, or nearly 17 percent of the total. The building would include a 175-space underground garage.

The project may require Zoning Board of Approval of variances for height and floor area ratio, along with a conditional use permit for first-floor residential space, the filing stated.

A public comment period runs through Oct. 25.

Commercial parcels occupied by a hotel, a skating rink and TV studios have attracted a series of redevelopment proposals in recent years in the neighborhood just north of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The Davis Cos.’ nearby 1234-1240 Soldiers Field Road project would include 543 apartments and condominiums and a 195-room hotel and was designated to receive $13 million from the state’s new Residential Production Momentum Fund.

The fund, part of the $5.16 billion Affordable Homes Act signed by Gov. Maura Healey this month, provides subsidies to approved multifamily projects seeking to complete development financing.