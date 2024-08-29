Roche Bros.-Anchored Plaza Trades for $38M

An Acton retail property anchored by Roche Bros. supermarket was acquired by Brixmor, a New York real estate company, for $38 million.

The 138,000-square-foot Acton Plaza was redeveloped by the seller, Edens, in 2014 and includes such tenants as TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Mattress Firm, the Paper Store, Acton Wine & Spirits Co. and Chase Bank.

Located at 291-307 Main St., the property has a trade area that includes a population of over 67,000 with average household incomes of $173,984 within a 5-mile radius, according to marketing materials by Brixmor.

Brixmor, a publicly traded REIT, owned 360 retail properties totaling 64 million square feet as of June 30.