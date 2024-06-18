375 Housing Units Proposed in Potential MBTA Communities Zone

Hundreds of housing units ranging from apartment buildings to detached single-family cottages would be developed on an 25-acre site that’s being eyed for rezoning under the MBTA Communities law.

Dale Development is seeking approval for the “Golden Triangle” development in the undeveloped site located between Interstates 95 and 495 in Amesbury.

The Rye, New Hampshire developer proposes up to 10 percent income-restricted units in the project on a cluster of parcels along Elm Street.

The development would be divided into a north neighborhood of rental housing and a south neighborhood of single-family homes and condos, according to a submission to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Ace office.

Each of the districts would include four housing types. The rental district would include two 29-unit apartment buildings and seven walk-ups containing 12 units, along with 13 multifamily “manor homes” with six units apiece and 32 duplexes.

In the home ownership district, housing types would include attached townhomes, semi-detached duplexes and eight single-family cottages.

All of the development would take place on a 25-acre section of the 85-acre site, which also includes 20 acres in Salisbury.

Under the MBTA Communities act, Amesbury is required to approve zoning allowing by-right construction of 899 multifamily housing units, according to the application. The proposed zoning includes a 10 percent minimum affordable component.

Amesbury is classified as an adjacent community under the MBTA Communities law, which requires cities and towns near MBTA service to approve zoning districts for multifamily developments.

The Amesbury Planning Board has recommended the Golden Triangle as one of the new MBTA Communities zoning districts, subject to approval by the City Council. Amesbury officials have studied the area as a potential “smart growth” district since 2020.