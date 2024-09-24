$91M Adds to Pantzer Properties’ Suburban Apartment Portfolio

A 195-unit apartment complex located in a business park near Route 128 in Waltham traded for $91 million in the latest in a series of suburban Boston acquisitions by a New York multifamily investor.

Pantzer Properties acquired The Point at Waltham, which was completed in 2023, and currently lists 1-bedroom units starting at $2,850 per month.

The 238,065-square-foot apartment building is assessed at $52.75 million, according to Waltham property records. The original developer, Alliance Residential of Washington D.C., acquired the property in July 2019 for $6.35 million, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

The purchase price works out to $467,000 per unit. Massachusetts Housing Partnership Fund provided $59.15 million in mortgage financing for the Waltham transaction.

The property was developed under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law and includes 25 percent income-restricted units.

Pantzer Properties owns more than 10,000 apartment units in 36 properties, according to the firm’s web site. Its Massachusetts portfolio includes apartment complexes in Abington, Andover, Billerica, Methuen, Marlborough, Sharon, Weymouth and Wrentham.

In September 2022, Pantzer Properties completed $781 million in fundraising for its Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund V. The fund targets acquisitions of multifamily properties in high-barrier East Coast markets.