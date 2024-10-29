A.W. Perry Submits Plans for 273 Everett Apartments

A Boston developer is seeking approval for 273 apartments in the largest recent development proposal in Everett’s burgeoning Commercial Triangle district.

A.W. Perry has proposed a 7-story apartment building on a 2-acre site at 373 Second St. and 15 Garden St.

The firm estimates that market-rate rents would start at $2,585 for the 67 studio units, and range up to $3,600 for two-bedroom apartments.

The 206,104-square-foot building would include 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and amenity space and 9,200 square feet of private outdoor courtyards. Parking would include 339 spaces on the first and second floors of the building.

To comply with Everett’s inclusionary zoning ordinance, 15 percent of units would be income-restricted at a maximum 80 percent of area median income.

The route of the proposed 6-mile MBTA’s Silver Line Extension runs past the property, and the site includes a 15-foot-wide easement along Second Street for the Silver Line and a bicycle path.

A.W. Perry acquired the half-acre property at 15 Garden St. for $2.4 million in 2021, next to a pair of properties at 373 and 383 Second St. it had acquired in 2017.

The property currently is occupied by a limousine company and masonry contractor. Like many of the industrial properties in Everett’s commercial triangle off Revere Beach Parkway, redevelopment of the site has been encouraged under the city of Everett’s decision in 2018 to rezone the area for multifamily housing.

Greystar is developing 2,230 apartments in Everett including the 450-unit Anthem Everett at 484 Second St., which held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today and currently lists studios starting at $2,275 per month.