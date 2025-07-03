Allston Developer Wants to Add 48 Apartments

The owner of an Allston development site is seeking approval for an additional 48 housing units after acquiring a neighboring property.

ExCorde Capital acquired the fully permitted site in 2022 for nearly $20 million, when it was approved for 152 apartments.

The expanded site now includes the original parcels at 449 Cambridge St. and 2 Emory Road, and a former auto body shop at 445 Cambridge St., developers notified the Boston Planning Department this week.

The new proposal increases the total unit count to 200, including 29 income-restricted units, in a 173,090 square-foot development. No development would be located on the Emory Road parcel.

“This acquisition [of 445 Cambridge St.] has allowed the proponent to consolidate and reconfigure the development into a unified, more efficient proposal that delivers greater public benefits and streamlined operations entirely onsite,” Ex Corde Capital Managing Director George Ledwith wrote in the filing.

All of the affordable units will be located on-site, including eight artist units. Outdoor amenity space would more than double to 7,200 square feet.

The project was originally proposed by Anchor Line Partners in 2019, but redesigned after the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal rejected plans for a compact dwelling unit component.

A public comment period runs through July 30.