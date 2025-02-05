Allston Labworks Announces First Restaurant

A pizzeria that is crowdfunding its startup costs is the first retail tenant to sign a lease at King Street Properties’ Allston Labworks development.

FiDO Pizza is the fifth concept by Boston-based Traveler Street Hospitality, which operates South End restaurants Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, No Relation and Black Lamb.

Slated to open this summer at 250 Western Ave., the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will specialize in New York-style pizza.

The 576,000-square-foot Allston Labworks project includes 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Traveler Street Hospitality is partnering with Boston-based crowdfunding platform NuMarket on a $200,000 target fundraise for the new location’s startup.

Donors to the NuMarket platform receive 120 percent credits if their recipient attains its fundraising goal. According to its web site, the platform has raised over $2.3 million for more than 200 businesses since its founding in 2021.