Anthropic Inks 24K SF Kendall Square Lease

As it gears up for a potential $2 trillion initial public offering, AI platform Anthropic is establishing its first dedicated office space in Cambridge.

The parent of the Claude chatbot leased 24,000 square feet at One Kendall, part of a megacampus on Binney Street owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, according to The Boston Globe.

Anthropic has more than 50 employees based at WeWork in Cambridge, but the expansion enables it to expand to 120 work stations, the report said.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ 1.3 million square-foot Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square campus comprises 11 buildings. The campus was 86 percent occupied at the end of the second quarter, according to an SEC filing.

San Francisco-based Anthropic has raised more than $130 billion to date from investors, according to PitchBook.

Anthropic is expected to begin marketing its IPO in mid-October, Reuters recently reported, with some investors estimating the value at $2 trillion.

A message was left with Anthropic seeking comment. In a statement, President Daniela Amodei said Cambridge life science industry researchers are using Claude to accelerate their work.

AI’s growth has prompted recent calls for regulation from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

In a televised appearance this week, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said this week that tech giants said he is working with peers on bipartisan legislation “to put some guardrails on it.”