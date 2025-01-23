Apple Buys Flagship Store in Back Bay for $88M

Apple is making the switch from tenant to landlord of its flagship store in Back Bay, acquiring the glass box-style retail property for $88 million.

The property previously traded for $27.5 million in 2012, when it was acquired by Trebeca APL Boston LLC, a London-based investor.

In a transaction that closed Wednesday, Cupertino, California-based Apple acquired the property that opened in 2008 as its largest U.S. retail outlet.

The 815-825 Boylston St. property totals 16,011 square feet, according to assessors’ records, equating to a price of over $5,496 per square foot.

Newmark’s capital market team was reportedly representing the seller, but additional information was not available from the brokerage today.

The modern facade of the new structure originally attracted opposition from the Back Bay Architectural Commission, a city agency that reviewed the plans to demolish a building housing a Copy Cop store in 2006 to replace it with the 3-story Apple outlet. The store opened in June 2008, less than a year after Apple launched its first iPhone model.

Apple now operates 11 stores across Massachusetts.