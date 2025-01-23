Nutter Attorney Named to Land Court

Sarah Turano-Flores, a partner at Boston law firm Nutter, is in line to be the newest judge in the Massachusetts Land Court.

Gov. Maura Healey nominated Turano-Flores to an associate judgeship Wednesday, her office announced. The seven-judge Land Court oversees most cases involving real estate and land use.

Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Governor’s Council.

“With over 30 years of legal experience, Attorney Tuano-Flores has developed a unique understanding of the complexities of land-related disputes, and I look forward to seeing her apply that experience on the Land Court,” Healey said that in a statement. “We appreciate the Governor’s Council’s careful consideration of her nomination.”

A 1993 graduate of the Western New England College of Law, Turano-Flores has worked for Nutter since 2006, where she’s both a partner in its real estate department and a member of its development, land use and planning practice group.

Healey’s office said Turano-Flores has represented a wide range of clients, from developers and municipalities to private individuals on Cape Cod and in Greater Boston, and has practiced before the Massachusetts Land, Superior, Probate and Family, and Appeals Courts.