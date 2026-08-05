Arena Upgrades Will Boost Springfield, AHL’s Thunderbirds

Gov. Maura Healey went west last week to announce a $93 million, five-year renovation of the MassMutual Center in Springfield, paired with news of the AHL’s Thunderbirds extending their lease there for at least five more years.

Upgrades at the downtown civic center, which opened as an arena in 1972 and was expanded to include convention space in 2005, will include a new jumbotron, fire sprinkler and ventilation upgrades, improved sound and lighting technology, renovated concession areas, and premium seating, the governor said July 30.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said “the fan experience will be much, much better” at the MassMutual Center after the state’s investment. The facility hosts the minor league hockey Thunderbirds, concerts, wrestling and more.

“Not that it’s bad now, but it’s going to be even more enhanced,” the mayor said. “And you cannot put a price tag on that because when people are feeling good, and you keep it vibrant, clean, and safe, they like to spend money in your places, and that is music to my ears. So this $93 million investment by Governor Healey and her administration is so deeply appreciative.”

Sarno said he’s been a Thunderbirds season ticket holder for more than 20 years and remembers when the team would attract 2,500 to 3,000 people for a game. He said the team is now drawing about 6,200 fans every game with 20 sellouts and a run to the conference final last season.

“These are smart investments. They’re smart investments for the MassMutual Center. They’re smart investments for Springfield. They’re smart investments for Massachusetts. These investments are going to benefit one of this community’s greatest partners, that’s the Springfield Thunderbirds, who will be staying here and extending their lease for at least the next five years and many championships to come,” Healey said.

Before heading to another announcement at the CRRC train-assembly factory in Springfield, Healey pledged her support to the Western Mass. city, the state’s third-largest.

“Springfield, the heart of Western Mass., is so critical to our state’s success. OK, understand that I understand that Springfield is so critical to our state’s success. And that’s why we’ve made an effort in making investments, continuing to make investments, in Springfield and in this area. And today’s an example of that,” she said.