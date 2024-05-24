Art Infuses Amenities at South End Development

Developers have completed construction of The Smith No. 99, a 304-unit complex that promotes one of Boston’s most extensive amenity packages including a two-story roof deck and private business conference rooms.

Art consultancy Alchemy Station curated 90 works of art and nearly 20 custom commissions that are displayed throughout the 305,000-square-foot property, including a wood sculpture by artist Dan “Nuge” Nguyen and a mixed-media wall sculpture by muralist Cicely Carew.

Designed by CBT Architects, the 12-story building at 99 East Dedham St. includes that multi-story roof deck, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, private office spaces and conference rooms and a vinyl record-equipped lounge.

Apartments range from 481 to 1,355 square feet. The property currently lists 495-square-foot studios renting for $3,609.

The Smith No. 99 is the second phase of a 604-unit development totaling 600,000 square feet in South End by developer Multi-Employer Property Trust and Leggat McCall Properties.