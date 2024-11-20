Auction Scheduled for Condemned Revere High-Rises

An affiliate of Boston-based The Davis Companies scheduled a foreclosure auction in early December after acquiring the mortgage on three Revere residential high-rises that were condemned in August.

The 5-acre waterfront property includes three Ocean Avenue towers that were cited for health, building and fire code violations in recent years. In August, the Revere Board of Health ordered 41 remaining residents to vacate the property.

On Oct. 2, M&T Bank assigned the properties’ mortgage, issued in 2018 to previous owner Carabetta Companies for $19.4 million, to DIV OA Lender LLC, an affiliate of The Davis Companies. In July, the Boston developer completed $1 billion in fundraising for its newest and largest fund, with a strategy of acquiring distressed assets.

Paul E. Saperstein Auctioneers scheduled the mortgagee’s sale of real estate for Dec. 5.

The three parcels include the nearly 2-acre 364 Ocean Ave., which contains a 13-story, 92-unit building, the 1.2-acre 370 Ocean Ave., containing a 16-story, 95-unit building and 388 Ocean Ave., which has a 16-story tower including 119 units on a 1.8-acre parcel.

An attorney for the health board cited “moldy, rat-infested” conditions and inoperative fire alarms and sprinkler systems prior to the health board’s unanimous vote in August.

The Davis Companies declined to comment.