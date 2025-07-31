Auction Seeks Buyers for Troubled West Roxbury Development

A West Roxbury apartment complex plagued by construction delays will go to auction next month as a lender seeks to obtain a third-party buyer.

Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers will conduct the foreclosure auction at noon on Aug. 13 at the 189-197 Gardner St. site.

West Brighton Acquisitions LLC received approval in 2019 for the midrise development.

San Francisco-based DivcoWest acquired the property in June 2022, and received nearly $21 million in financing from Berkshire Bank in November 2022, according to a Suffolk County mortgage filing.

Woburn-based Tocci has overseen the project’s construction management since 2024, and completion is scheduled for August, said Marianne Sullivan, president of Sandwich-based Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers.

“The bank is not in the business of operating an apartment building, and they have taken a meticulous approach in hiring Tocci and other third parties to push the project along and finish it,” Sullivan said.

The auction terms require a $1.5 million deposit by Aug. 12 and a closing within 30 days of the auction.

“This is an asset poised for a sale to a third party. The bank has taken a detailed, cautious approach to finishing it to the highest standard,” Sullivan said.

Branded as The Linden, the 70-unit development includes 68 parking spaces and nine income-restricted units. Separate unit meters for electricity and water are designed to allow a future condominium conversion.

Sullivan & Sullivan’s commercial foreclosure auction business has steadily increased in the last six months, Sullivan said.

“I don’t think anyone sees the interest rates going down anytime soon,” she said. “The interest rates are just too high, and the lenders are just moving forward.”