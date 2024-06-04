BankFive Reopens New Bedford Branch After $2.5M Renovation

BankFive President and CEO Anne Tangen, center, holding scissors, and other dignitaries cut a ribbon to celebrate the reopening of BankFive's County Street branch in New Bedford on May 23, 2024. Photo courtesy of BankFive

BankFive’s County Street Branch in New Bedford reopened on May 23 after an extensive renovation.

The 1919 building with 4,500 square feet of office space underwent a $2.5 million renovation focused on significantly upgrading facilities and enhancing customer experience.

Changes to the space include a modernized lobby, training room, conference room and additional private offices, a bank spokesperson said in an email. Enhancements to branch services improve assistance in opening a checking or savings account, applying for a mortgage, applying for a personal loan and everyday banking, the spokesperson said.

The location features a drive-up ATM, walk-up cash dispenser, safe deposit boxes, a dedicated mortgage originator and employees that are fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and social event with the One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce was held by branch manager Anabela Doyon to mark the occasion.

The Fall River-based bank has 13 banking locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Incorporated in 1855, BankFive offers services for personal banking, business banking, mortgages and investment planning.

