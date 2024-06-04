BankFive Reopens New Bedford Branch After $2.5M Renovation

BankFive’s County Street Branch in New Bedford reopened on May 23 after an extensive renovation.

The 1919 building with 4,500 square feet of office space underwent a $2.5 million renovation focused on significantly upgrading facilities and enhancing customer experience.

Changes to the space include a modernized lobby, training room, conference room and additional private offices, a bank spokesperson said in an email. Enhancements to branch services improve assistance in opening a checking or savings account, applying for a mortgage, applying for a personal loan and everyday banking, the spokesperson said.

The location features a drive-up ATM, walk-up cash dispenser, safe deposit boxes, a dedicated mortgage originator and employees that are fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and social event with the One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce was held by branch manager Anabela Doyon to mark the occasion.

The Fall River-based bank has 13 banking locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Incorporated in 1855, BankFive offers services for personal banking, business banking, mortgages and investment planning.