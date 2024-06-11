Battery Storage Project Planned on Brighton’s Electric Avenue

A clean energy startup is eyeing a Brighton industrial property just south of the Massachusetts Turnpike for construction of a battery storage facility.

Boulder, Colorado-based Flatiron Energy develops energy storage facilities through property acquisitions and leases. The 2.8-acre property at 35 Electric Ave. in Brighton is currently occupied by The Welch Corp., a construction company, and a landscaping company.

Developers propose a 2-story, 55,170-square-foot battery storage facility replacing the property’s 27,038 square feet of existing buildings and 100 parking spaces, according to a notification letter submitted to the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Monday.

The company plans to submit a detailed project notification form in early summer, according to the letter from Managing Partner Brett Cullen, kicking off the BPDA’s large project review.

Assessors’ records list the current owners as Presentation Realty Corp., which is affiliated with the Welch Corp.

Flatiron Energy registered as a Massachusetts corporation in April and has submitted plans for another storage facility at 284 Eastern Ave. in Chelsea.