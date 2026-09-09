BayCoast Bank Names New Top HR Exec

Baycoast Bank has named Beth Pelletier its new chief human resources and talent officer.

This will be Pelletier’s first job at a bank. Her career has included leadership roles at Pearson Marine Group, Child & Family Services, and most recently, People Incorporated, where she was vice president of human resources.

“Beth is an accomplished human resources leader whose experience, vision, and commitment to people make her an exceptional addition to the BayCoast team,” BayCoast Bank President Marie Pellegrino said in a statement. “As we continue to grow and invest in our employees, Beth’s expertise in talent development, employee engagement, and organizational leadership will help ensure we remain an employer of choice while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers and communities.”

Pelletier will lead Swansea-based BayCoast’s overall human resources and talent strategy, including talent development, employee engagement and performance management.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping people and organizations reach their full potential,” Pelletier said in a statement. “I’m excited to join BayCoast and contribute to an organization that is deeply committed to its employees, customers, and communities. I look forward to helping strengthen the Bank’s culture while supporting the talented individuals who make BayCoast such a special place to work.”