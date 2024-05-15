Berkshire Bank CFO to Leave, Replacement Named

Berkshire Bank’s chief financial officer will be stepping down this summer, to be replaced by the bank’s longtime top accounting officer.

Berkshire CFO David Rosato will step down June 14, the bank said in a press release at the close of business Tuesday. Rosato joined Berkshire in February 2023.

The bank only said Rosato was leaving “to pursue other interests.”

He’ll be replaced by Brett Brbovic, who has been Berkshire’s chief accounting officer since 2015 and joined the bank from KPMG in 2012. Brbovic also acted as chief financial officer the last time a CFO resigned, from October 2022 to February 2023.

“We’re grateful for the contributions that David has made in his service as CFO, and we wish him well in his future pursuits. David has been instrumental in developing the bench strength for our Finance group that has enabled us to transition to a new leadership team, including Brett, who will be assuming the CFO role. We have made strong financial and strategic progress during David’s tenure, including strengthening the balance sheet, bolstering expense management discipline, and supporting our recent announcement of agreements to divest 10 financial centers and two well executed securities sales,” Berkshire Bank CEO Nitin Mhatre said in a statement. “Brett is a 12-year Berkshire Bank veteran with a strong track record and deep institutional knowledge. I’m confident in his ability to lead our Finance team and build on the changes that David has implemented. Berkshire’s leadership is committed to maintaining recent momentum and our entire team is focused on the goal to be a high-performing, relationship-driven, community-focused bank.”