Berkshires Bank Merger Births Trailmark Bank

Adams Community Bank and Pittsfield Cooperative Bank will become Trailmark Bank when the two institutions combine later in 2026, the two banks said this week.

The landscape and history of Berkshire County inspired the name, the banks said. The new logo suggests both a pine tree, a mountain and a hiking boot-print, and echo the hiking trails – including the famed Appalachian Trail – that wind through the area.

The merger and name are still subject to state, federal and regulatory approvals.

Adams Community Bank CEO Julie Fallon Hughes will be the CEO of Trailmark. Pittsfield Cooperative Bank President Gregg Levante will serve in the same role for Trailmark.

“The trails that weave through the Berkshires create shared experiences and remind us that every journey begins with a single step,” Fallon Hughes said in a statement. “Trailmark Bank reflects both where we come from and where we’re headed. We are proud to be a bank built by people who believe in staying the course, investing in our communities, and helping our customers make their mark for years to come.”

The new bank will operate as a mutual banking organization with approximately $1.5 billion in assets and nearly 200 employees.

“As someone who grew up in the Berkshires, this name resonates deeply,” Levante said in a statement. “Trailmark Bank reflects the character of this region—hard-working, resilient, and grounded in the outdoors and community. These trails have connected our towns for generations, and in many ways, that’s what we’re doing here—bringing people together and helping them navigate their financial journeys.”