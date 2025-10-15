BGI Pursues Quincy Center Multifamily Project

A Boston-based developer known for its Seaport projects is entering Quincy Center’s multifamily building scene with a proposed 7-story apartment complex.

Boston Global Investors is seeking approval under the Quincy Center urban revitalization district plan, which encourages higher-density residential development, for the 150-unit project on a 1-acre site at 1620 and 1630 Hancock St.

The Quincy Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing on Wednesday evening to review project. The Quincy City Council approved the sale of the 1620 Hancock St. property for $1.9 million last month, three years after taking the property by eminent domain.

Designed by DiMella Shaffer, the proposed multifamily building includes a brick and “stone-like” exterior that “creates an architectural statement rooted in the city’s rich historical context and forward-looking aspirations,” the application states.

A peer review submitted to the Planning Board by BSC Group noted that the 110 proposed parking spaces do not address requirements from the development’s 7,700 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

In a response, BGI said the proposed parking ratio of 0.73 parking spaces per residential unit is appropriate for the area and retail parking is available off-site. The property is located a half-mile from the MBTA’s Quincy Center station.

Boston Global Investors recently completed the 10 World Trade office-lab tower at 401 Congress St. in Boston’s Seaport District. The firm was the original developer of the Seaport master-planned development district now owned by WS Development.