BofA Boston Executive Named Chair of Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

Bank of America’s Massachusetts President Miceal Chamberlain has been named the new chair of the board of directors for the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

“It is an honor to serve as Chair of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Board at such an important time for our commonwealth,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “The region’s economy and communities have always been strengthened by collaboration between the business community and government partners. Corey has been a great leader, and I look forward to building on the Chamber’s momentum from recent years to support economic growth, expand opportunity, and ensure our region remains one of the best places in the world to live, work, and operate a business.”

The New England market executive will take over for Rapid7 Executive Chairman Corey Thomas. During his time as chair, Thomas played a key role in strengthening the Chamber’s engagement across sectors, the business lobby group said. He also helped advance policy priorities regarding artificial intelligence.

The board’s current strategic initiatives include efforts to expand workforce development, address housing challenges, and strengthen the region’s economic competitiveness on a national and global level.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miceal Chamberlain as our board chair,” Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce President and CEO James Rooney said in a statement. “As a renowned, visionary leader, Miceal has a steadfast belief in the people and companies of Massachusetts and the work of the Chamber. I look forward to our continued work together. Also, we are deeply grateful to Corey Thomas for his extraordinary leadership over the years as board chair, guiding our Chamber and business community through important opportunities and challenges. We are a stronger region because of Corey’s vision and leadership.”