Boston Among Five Most Valuable Home Markets in Nation

By Sam Lattof | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Sep 8, 2025 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print
An aerial view of the Boston skyline featuring the iconic CITGO sign. The image captures the city's diverse architecture, including skyscrapers, historic buildings, and the Charles River. The CITGO sign stands out prominently against the backdrop of the cityscape.

iStock photo

Boston’s housing market saw a $3 billion drop in valuation year-over-year in July while still being a top market in the country.

Greater Boston’s homes are collectively worth $1.32 trillion, one of nine total markets that are valued over $1 trillion, according to a new Zillow analysis. Homes in the state’s other markets, combined, were worth $534 billion.

The entire housing market in Massachusetts is worth $1.85 trillion, an increase of $46 billion year-over-year. Since 2020, the housing market in Massachusetts has grown by $652 billion. Between July 2024 and July 2025, the state’s market value grew by $4 billion.

“Even as buyers struggled with rising costs, U.S. housing wealth kept climbing,” Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow, said in a statement. “New construction opened the door for many first-time homeowners, creating trillions in wealth that didn’t exist five years ago. Home value gains are a windfall for longtime homeowners, but they also highlight how housing deficits that sent prices soaring left behind many aspiring first-time buyers. The bottom line is that we need more homes to solve our chronic affordability crisis.”

Elsewhere in New England, the Connecticut market is valued at $708 billion, a $43 billion increase on a year-over-year basis. Since 2020, the market has grown by $296 billion.

Homes in the United States are now worth a record $55.1 trillion, a $20 trillion increase since 2020. Over the last year, the country’s housing market grew by $862 billion. Out of the nation’s trillion-dollar markets, New York City was the only market to experience significant gains. The other eight trillion-dollar markets lost $18 billion on a year-over-year basis.

Industry News

Boston Among Five Most Valuable Home Markets in Nation

by Sam Lattof time to read: 1 min
BT Nextdoor Hasbro Picks WS Building in Seaport for New HQ
Banking & Lending Personnel File – No. 418
0