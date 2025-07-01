Boston Architect Proposes 44-Unit South End Development

A Boston-based design-build firm seeks to demolish a pair of buildings in Boston’s South End Landmark District to make way for a 7-story condominium building.

The project at 52 Plympton St. would total 44 units including eight income-restricted artist lofts, exceeding the requirements for affordability under Boston’s inclusionary development policy.

The developer and architects is 52 Plympton MKJB, LLC, which is managed by Joshua Brandt, a principal and co-founder of design and construction management firm Stack & Co. Previous projects by the firm include 595 Albany St. in South End, a 10-unit condominium project, and 125 Lowell St., a 20-unit condo project in Somerville.

“The project is located in an area of the South End which is evolving from a warehouse and manufacturing district to a mixed-use neighborhood that includes workplaces, residences, artist studios, restaurants and other uses. We are proposing a residential use to address the city’s urgent need for new housing supply,” Brandt wrote in a submission letter to the Boston Planning Department.

The South End property is currently occupied by a pair of small commercial buildings that would be demolished. The new building would incorporate mass timber construction and a brick exterior.

The project would include eight ground-floor live-work lofts, all income-restricted, gallery and workshop space, a rear courtyard and below-grade parking for 19 vehicles and 44 bicycles.

Along with BPDA approval, the project requires Zoning Board of Appeal conditional use permits for the residential use and variances for parking and loading spaces. Demolition of the existing buildings requires approval from the South End Landmark District Commission.