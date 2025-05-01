Boston Awards $38M in CPA Grants for Housing

Seven affordable housing projects in Boston will receive Community Preservation Act grants to help them complete their financing packages.

The largest development is located at 50 Herald St. in a partnership between Boston-based Beacon Communities and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England. The project will receive $2.5 million toward 89 apartments reserved for households earning 30 to 80 percent of area median income.

Boston voters approved participation in the state Community Preservation Fund program in 2016, through a 1-percent surcharge on property taxes. The program previously granted over $230 million to nearly 400 projects.

The Boston City Council approved the Wu administration’s recommendations for this year’s awards on April 2.

This year’s round provides $38 million to 52 projects, including affordable housing, historic preservation and open space. Seven affordable housing projects are due to receive over $19 million.

“This funding plays a vital role in maintaining the cultural, environmental, and historical resources in our city,” city Chief Financial Officer Ashley Groffenberger said in a statement. “Strategically allocating these resources allows us to support long term economic stability and civic engagement across generations.”

Other projects due to receive funding include: