Boston Developer Proposes 258K SF Project Near Worcester’s Polar Park

A Boston-based developer proposed 197 apartments on a 1.4-acre vacant lot near Worcester’s Polar Park stadium.

GFI Partners is seeking approval for the Lamartine Street development, consisting of a 6-story, 258,582 square-foot building including 150 parking spaces on the two lowest levels, and outdoor amenity space on the second floor.

Located at the corner of Green Island Boulevard and Lamartine Street, the project also would include retail space and pocket park with potential outdoor seating, according to application materials submitted to the Worcester Planning Board.

Developers are proposing to comply with Worcester’s inclusionary zoning ordinance by providing a payment in lieu of incorporating income-restricted units on-site. The payment is calculated to equal 3 percent of the total construction value of all building permits for a development.

The property is owned by Boston-based Madison Properties, which developed the 228-unit SOMA apartment complex, which opened in 2023 and now is known as The Revington.

Development plans for the parcel were approved in 2020, but GFI has further refined the project with additional details on site improvements, building footprint, architectural features, landscaping and utilities, according to the application.

The project team includes architect Robert M. Shaw Jr. of Worcester, civil engineer Bohler, interior designer Cube3, VSMSQ Structural Engineers, Zade Engineering and Phius consultant Building Evolution Corp.