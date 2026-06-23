Boston Home Sellers Stay Firm On Concessions

Boston home sellers are reluctant to make concessions compared to the rest of the nation. The Boston metro area saw the fourth-lowest rate nationwide, with just 26.7 percent of home sellers in May 2026 giving homebuyers a concession, according to Redfin.

While home concessions are rare compared to the rest of the nation, they have become more prevalent compared to 2025. In May 2026, the rate increased by 9.1 percentage points, according to Redfin.

But across the country, sellers are increasingly sweetening their sales. Home sellers gave concessions to buyers in 46.2 percent of the home sales in the United States in May, a 43.1 percent increase year-over-year and the highest share for that month in Redfin’s records.

“There are two main reasons concessions are so prevalent: Buyers have leverage, and some sellers are pricing too high,” Redfin agent Amanda Peterson said in a statement. “With more inventory and less competition, buyers can be selective and negotiate for everything from repairs to closing costs. Sellers – especially those with dated homes that haven’t been renovated in decades – are increasingly willing to make concessions because they can be the difference between securing a buyer and leaving their listing sitting on the market. Some sellers are stuck in the mindset of the 2021 market, when they had the leverage; those sellers are often pricing too high, making concessions even more necessary to close a deal.”

Concessions are more prominent further south. Nashville homebuyers received concessions on 75.5 percent of the deals conducted in the month, according to Redfin. Additionally, 15.7 percent of homes in the United States that sold in May had a price drop in addition to one or more concessions, according to Redfin. That represents a 12.8 percent increase on a year-over-year basis and the highest May share ever, according to Redfin.