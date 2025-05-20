Boston Planning Chief Has More Questions for Developer

A housing developer won a recent legal victory over a lengthy review of a 204-unit apartment complex in Hyde Park, but the Boston Planning & Development Agency has more questions.

After meeting with developers on Thursday, Boston Chief of Planning Kairos Shen issued a letter seeking additional information on the 990 American Legion Highway proposal.

Shen acknowledged a recent state Land Court ruling that the project is allowed because it complies with the zoning bylaws. In a letter to Willow Bridge Property Co., Shen said the latest plans submitted in April represent “a major and material change” and included a five-page list of additional information required for the BPDA to complete its review.

The Land Court lawsuit centered on whether the BPDA overstepped its powers by requiring Willow Bridge Property to submit additional information while delaying a yes-or-no vote. Willow Bridge Property originally proposed the nine-building complex in 2021, but the project has yet to be brought to the BPDA board of directors amid substantial opposition to the proposal from some city residents.

In a letter to Willow Bridge Executive Vice President John Noone, Shen requested a more detailed site plan, information on accessibility, the type of building systems, location of mechanical equipment, screening and buffering, interior landscaping, specifications on plantings and design of off-street parking and loading areas.

Willow Bridge also must complete a review by the Boston Civic Design Commission, which regulates the appearance of buildings and sites, Shen wrote.

In May 2024, Willow Bridge filed a lawsuit against the BPDA, arguing that it was holding the project in “administrative limbo” despite complying with zoning bylaws.

Last month, Land Court Judge Kevin Smith last month ordered the BPDA to complete an “expeditious review” of the project after ruling that the agency cannot deny a project “absent a finding that some aspect of the project presents a problem for which the BPDA can devise no form of reasonable conditions to adequately address the problem.”

Formerly the residential division of Lincoln Property Co., Willow Bridge is owned by Toronto-based Cadillac Fairview, part of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio. The firm is the third-largest multifamily manager in the U.S., according to the National Multifamily Housing Council, with over 220,000 units under management.