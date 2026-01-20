Boston, Statewide Condo Markets End Year Softly

According to the most up-to-date data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman, the Massachusetts condominium market ended the year softly.

Across the state, sales increased by 9.4 percent year-on-year in December, ending the month at 1,627, while in Greater Boston alone, sales grew 9.5 percent to 1,139. While activity was high, the median condo sales price in Massachusetts dropped by 2.1 percent ($510,000) and Greater Boston saw prices decrease by 4 percent ($576,520).

“A significant increase in condo inventory earlier this year contributed to a surge in sales and helped keep prices down,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “Lower interest rates on mortgages contributed to the increase in sales.”

Year-over-year, condo prices remained flat in Massachusetts while sales increased by 3.5 percent. In Greater Boston, condo prices also remained relatively flat with just a 0.2 percent drop, while sales increased by 2.8 percent.

The single-family market saw expected gains but slowed down from large gains seen in prior years. Single-family home sales increased by 2.2 percent in December to 3,745, while the median price of a single-family home increased by 2.5 percent ($615,000). In Greater Boston, sales increased by just 0.8 percent to 1,742, while prices increased by 1.3 percent ($760,000).

“The housing market showed signs of stabilizing in 2025,” Norton said. “The number of sales and median sale prices rose moderately rather than at a breakaway pace, indicating a better balance between sellers and buyers. Increased inventory and consistency in mortgage rates were significant contributors to this stabilization.”