Boylston Properties Proposes West Cambridge Apartment Tower

Developers submitted plans for a 236-unit apartment complex on a West Cambridge commercial property once eyed for a lab development.

Boylston Properties unveiled the designs for the 12-story tower at 745 Concord Ave. in a submission this week, beginning the special permit review process.

The 1.1-acre property contains a low-rise commercial building. Boylston Properties executives originally planned a life science building on the property, located on the edge of the Quadrangle industrial district that attracted rapid multifamily and lab development in the past decade. But the lab leasing slump prompted them to reconsider.

The proposed building height is 145 feet, which conforms with the city’s Alewife Overlay District zoning approved in 2023.

“The project provides much-needed housing while its design acknowledges its departure from the existing low and mid-rise context by striving to provide a carefully scaled, beautiful building and welcoming landscape design with expanded public open space,” developers stated in their submission.

The project would include 6,792 square feet of public open space, resident amenity spaces facing Concord Avenue and a roof deck with Fresh Pond views.

No off-street car parking is required, but the proposal includes 15 spaces, plus two floors of indoor, secured bicycle parking.

To comply with Cambridge’s inclusionary zoning, 20 percent of the building area would be reserved for income-restricted units.

A Planning Board public hearing for the special permit has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 15.