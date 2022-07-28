BPDA Asks Charlestown Developers to Coordinate Public Benefits

Developers of a series of major projects in Charlestown will be asked to coordinate their public benefits packages under a new approach to neighborhood planning.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency is taking a broader look at developments’ impacts under the new Director Arthur Jemison, who was appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu to lead the agency in April.

The newest project to submit a development proposal is located at 60-66 Cambridge St., where The Fallon Co. and Owens Cos. Inc. propose more than 800,000 square feet of office and lab space on a 4-acre site.

Designs by architects SGA and DREAM Collaborative include a new 700-foot pedestrian connector between Cambridge Street and D Street and nearly one acre of open space, according to a project notification form submitted this week. Developers will sponsor a six-week real estate entrepreneurship program for local youths involving the nonprofit Street2Ivy.

Major projects currently under review in Charlestown include The Flatley Co.’s proposed redevelopment of the former Domino Sugar factory at 425 Medford St. and the first phase of RISE Together and TRAX Development’s Sullivan Square mixed-use project at 40 Roland St.

The BPDA has convened a working group of developers that are proposing projects near Sullivan Square to coordinate their proposed public benefits to pay for neighborhood improvements.

Along with the Fallon-Owens project, the developments include Fulcrum Global Investors' proposed 639-unit apartment tower at 1 Mystic Ave.

The BPDA’s PLAN: Charlestown study recently released two options for redevelopment of industrial areas in the Rutherford Avenue corridor.

A series of listening sessions for public comment will begin on Tuesday at 6 p.m.