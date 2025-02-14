BPDA Board Backs Roslindale Square Rezoning

Boston officials backed a plan to encourage multifamily housing development and more entertainment and recreational business activity in Roslindale Square.

The changes are part of the Boston Planning Department’s Squares + Streets studies updating decades-old zoning plans for outlying neighborhoods. The plans are designed to encourage development in business districts and near public transit stops.

A zoning map amendment will be released today by the Boston Planning Department, kicking off a 45-day public comment period, Roslindale Square Project Manager Eileen Michaud said.

The Roslindale Square neighborhood plan recommends adopting higher-density zoning including building floor plates that can house entertainment, recreation and event spaces.

The plan focuses on properties clustered around four intersections: Archdale Road and Washington Street, Sycamore Street and Cummins Highway, Metropolitan Avenue and Washington Street, and Walworth Street and Belgrade Avenue.

The planning study also identified the municipal parking lot at 17 Taft Hill Terrace, near the MBTA’s Roslindale commuter rail station, as a potential development site.

While supporting the goals of the plan, District 5 City Councilor Enrique Pepén said Roslindale Square business owners are strongly opposed to losing the parking for customers.

“One of the most pressing needs has been the need to preserve the Taft Hill municipal lot. I am urging the Planning Deepartment to protect this lot, so that local businesses can continue to thrive and support both neighborhood residents and visitors,” he said during a comment period at Thursday’s meeting.

During the public engagement process, residents said they want to see vacant commercial spaces reoccupied by affordable grocery stores and restaurants.

The rezoning is subject to final approval by the Boston Zoning Commission.