BrightBridge Credit Union Completes Core Conversion

BrightBridge Credit Union said it completed converting the former Arrha Credit Union to its own core systems.

Arrha merged into BrightBridge earlier this year. The merger was first announced in 2025, with members approving the merger in December 2025. Arrha had previously tried to sell itself to Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

“This is such an exciting time for our credit union family,” BrightBridge President and CEO John J. Howard said in a statement. “This successful conversion represents months of incredible teamwork and collaboration across all departments. I could not be prouder of our teammates who worked tirelessly – often beyond their regular responsibilities and schedules – to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for our members.”

The successful conversion was the last step in completing BrightBridge’s merger with Arrha Credit Union. All former Arrha Credit Union branches have been rebranded as BrightBridge branches, the credit union said. Now all former Arrha members can access the full suite of BrightBridge products, services and digital banking capabilities.

The combined credit union now serves approximately 117,000 members through a network of 23 retail branches in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut, and manages more than $2.4 billion in assets.