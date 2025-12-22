BrightBridge Credit Union Names New CFO

BrightBridge Credit Union has named Laurie LaChapelle chief financial officer of the credit union.

“I was drawn to BrightBridge because of the people and the organization’s unwavering mission to help members,” LaChapelle said in a statement. “The credit union philosophy of people helping people is not just a tagline here, it’s truly embedded in every decision we make. I’m excited to support BrightBridge as we grow, strengthen our operations and help more individuals and families achieve financial wellness.”

LaChapelle began her career in auditing, spending eight years auditing credit unions. She most recently spent 14 years at Digital Federal Credit Union where she held roles such as senior vice president of finance and eventually became DCU’s chief financial officer.

Marlborough-based DCU is scheduled to complete its merger with California-based First Tech Federal Credit Union on Jan. 1.

Lawrence-based BrightBridge will be completing a merger of its own soon, acquiring Arrha Credit Union on Jan. 1 as well. The deal will create a $2.4 billion institution with approximately 125,000 members.