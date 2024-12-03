Bristol County Savings Bank Hires Former BankFive CFO

Bristol County Savings Bank has hired a familiar face from the state’s banking industry as its new chief financial officer.

Jennifer St. Pierre joins the Taunton-based bank as a senior vice president, the company announced Monday.

St. Pierre has held numerous executive positions prior to joining BCSB, including chief financial officer and treasurer at BankFive in Fall River and senior vice president and controller and vice president and technical accounting and reporting officer with Brookline Bankcorp, the parent company of Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island.

“Since the Bank’s inception more than 175 year ago, one of the pillars of our success as a community bank has been our financially stability,” BCSB President John Silva said in a statement. “We are confident that Jennifer’s vast experience will help us further solidify our strong financial position and continue to fulfill our mission to make our communities a better place to live and work.”

In her new position, St. Pierre will be part of BCSB’s senior leadership team and will be responsible for all aspects of the bank’s finance and accounting department.

Bristol County Savings Bank has approximately $3.1 billion in assets and has expanded its branch network to include 16 full-service offices across southeastern Massachusetts and northeast Rhode Island.