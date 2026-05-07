Bristol County Savings Bank Promotes Timothy Chaves to Chief Revenue Officer

Bristol County Savings Bank has promoted Timothy Chaves to be the bank’s new chief revenue officer.

Chaves will oversee all revenue-generating strategies across the institution while continuing to act as its chief lending officer.

“Tim brings the kind of leadership this role demands — strategic, collaborative, and deeply grounded in relationships,” Bristol County Savings Bank President and CEO John Silva said in a statement. “As Chief Revenue Officer, he will help unify how we grow across the Bank, ensuring our lending, deposit, and customer relationship strategies are aligned around one goal: delivering long-term value to the individuals, businesses, and communities we serve. Tim understands that meaningful growth comes from connecting great people, exceptional service, and smart execution, and he is very well positioned to lead that work.”

Chaves joined the bank in 2007. He is a graduate, with honors, of the Massachusetts Bankers Association’s New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College, as well as the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Bristol County Savings Bank has $3.1 million in assets and is expanding its branch footprint. It recently opened a branch in Providence, Rhode Island. The Providence location builds on the bank’s growing Rhode Island presence, which also includes branches in Greenville, Pawtucket, and Cumberland.