Bristol County Savings Branch Breaks Ground in Seekonk

Bristol County Savings Bank is expanding its footprint in southeast Massachusetts as it broke ground on a new branch in Seekonk.

The new branch will be located in a plaza at 940 Fall River Ave., just over half a mile down Interstate 195 from East Providence.

“This is more than a groundbreaking for a new building — it’s a major milestone in our commitment to Seekonk,” Bristol County Savings Bank Chief Revenue Officer Tim Chaves said in a statement. “We have believed in this development for years, and we’re thrilled that Bristol County Savings Bank will now have a permanent home here as part of what is becoming a premier destination for southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

The Taunton-based bank recently expanded its presence in the Rhode Island market with a branch in Providence as it competes with other Massachusetts-based banks for deposit-share in what’s seen as a market of opportunity.

Bristol County Savings is also renovating its branch located at 942 Broadway in Raynham.

“At its core, banking is about trust,” Bristol County Savings Bank President and CEO John Silva said in a statement. “We believe in local banking — where decisions are made close to home and where the bank is part of the fabric of the community.”

The new Seekonk branch is expected to open in the fall of 2026 according to the bank. The new branch will be Bristol County’s 17th location.